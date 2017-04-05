Baby taken to Memphis with fractured bones, super glue around mouth

A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.

Investigators received a call about a young boy with a fractured skull, fractured ribs, and super glue around his mouth.

The woman who brought the baby boy to the hospital said she often watches the child. She said the baby boy's mother picked him up from her house on March 31. A couple days later, the woman received a call from the mother's sister asking her to pick up the baby.

The child's aunt said her sister frequently leaves the child with her for long periods of time.

The woman drove to Kennett, Missouri, and found the baby under the supervision of another child. The woman said when she saw the child, she knew she needed to bring him to the hospital.

She drove from Kennett to Blytheville to get the child medical attention. That's when Blytheville Police Department was called.

A Blytheville officer got the baby boy's mother's phone number and called her. She told the officer she was on her way to the hospital, but she never arrived.

The baby boy was flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for further medical attention.

Blytheville Police Department is working with Kennett Police Department to try to figure out who is responsible for abusing the baby boy.

It is unclear what the condition of the child is at this time. The hospital said the case is a 'no publicity' case because of the investigation, therefore we were unable to find out the condition of the child.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.