3 arrested in $14K robbery at Verizon store - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3 arrested in $14K robbery at Verizon store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Trevez Freeman (L) Kenyatta Flowers (M) Martevin Simmons (R) (Source: Collierville Police Department) Trevez Freeman (L) Kenyatta Flowers (M) Martevin Simmons (R) (Source: Collierville Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three men are now behind bars accused of robbing a Collierville Verizon store.

Investigators said the men went into the store on Houston Levee Road on February 21. They took 20 iPhones valued at $700 each.

Collierville Police Department identified the suspects as Kenyatta Flowers, Trevez Freeman, and Martevin Simmons. Flowers was arrested the same day the robbery happened, but Freeman and Simmons remains at large for more than a month.

The men are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and using a firearm during a crime.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

