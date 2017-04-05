3 arrested in $14K robbery at Verizon store

A robbery at a Verizon store on Houston Levee has Collierville police searching for at least two suspects.

Three men are now behind bars accused of robbing a Collierville Verizon store.

Investigators said the men went into the store on Houston Levee Road on February 21. They took 20 iPhones valued at $700 each.

Collierville Police Department identified the suspects as Kenyatta Flowers, Trevez Freeman, and Martevin Simmons. Flowers was arrested the same day the robbery happened, but Freeman and Simmons remains at large for more than a month.

The men are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and using a firearm during a crime.

