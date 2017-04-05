Woman refuses to part with purse during attempted theft at Chili - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman refuses to part with purse during attempted theft at Chili's

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A lunch at Chili's turned into a nightmare for one woman when a man attempted to snatch her purse.

The incident happened at the Wolfchase restaurant in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

"I was walking out of Chili's and the guy just kind of came up right when I was going to get into my car," said the victim, who did not want to be identified. "And I kind of turned my back to get in the driver's seat--and he ran through and grabbed my wrist." 

According to MPD, she was targeted around 3:40 Tuesday afternoon by a man trying to steal her purse.

When he grabbed her wrist, she said she never let go of her purse.

"When he went to go pull my wrist and take my purse off, he nearly pushed me down," the victim said.  

According to Memphis police, officers have been called to the Chili's on Giacosa Place (near Wolfchase) 24 times so far this year for alarms, thefts, disturbances, and accidents.

The victim said she believes more should be done to protect customers.

“The police, honestly there wasn't anything they could do because of the fact that there was not surveillance," the victim said.  

We reached out to Chili's local managers and corporate office for a statement, but have not heard back.

The suspect is still on the run.

