Judge tells murder suspect to 'stay away' from woman he killed

A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.

Woman killed same day she received Order of Protection against husband

Family says Lisa Peoples was found shot to death near Fox Meadows. (Source: Facebook)

Mario Scales appeared in court for domestic violence and murder (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

There was a lot of courtroom confusion on Wednesday when a judge, unaware that a domestic violence victim was dead, told the defendant to stay away from the woman.

Lisa Peoples was killed in Fox Meadows Monday night. Her husband, Mario Scales, appeared in court Wednesday for domestic violence and murder.

Peoples' family said the mother of five children was shot 16 times by Scales on the same day, just hours after, an Order of Protection was granted against her husband.

Scales, 30, wore a large bandage on his head as he stood before Judge William Turner in General Sessions Criminal Court Division 10.

Scales was in court to be arraigned on his murder charge as well as a previous charge of domestic violence against Peoples.

At one point, prosecutors and Judge Turner got confused not knowing that Peoples was the same victim in both the domestic abuse and murder charges against Scales.

"Who is Lisa Peoples? Is that the deceased?," Judge Turner asked.

The information in court was eventually sorted out and Scales' case was reset to April 12.

It's not Scales' first time being in trouble with the law.

Many of his prior charges are driving offenses dating back to 2009, yet he does have a domestic assault charge, according to court records.

Scales allegedly killed his wife three days after he bonded out of jail for a prior domestic assault incident. In that case, documents show investigators found him near his wife's job with a gun.

Now, Peoples' family is warning other women in domestic violence situations to come forward sooner.

"Anybody that's in a situation that's not healthy, abusive, crazy, get out of it," Peoples' sister Tameka Peoples said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for those wanting to give to Peoples' family and children. Click here to donate.

