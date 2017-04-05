FedEx advocates for longer trailers

FedEx representatives said they're advocating for longer trailers on roads across the country.

The Americans for Modern Transportation Coalition, who represents FedEx, said right now there's a 28-foot tandem trailer limit. Tandem refers to trailers hooked together. They want to add five feet to that limit, changing the standard to 33-foot twin trailers.

"Allowing the widespread use of Twin 33s builds on the trucking industry's continued efforts to boost America's shipping productivity and is a common sense policy solution to modernize our nation's transportation system. Twin 33s are more stable at high speeds, would reduce the number of trucks on the road, and decrease congestion for all motorists," AMT representatives said.

Others, like Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, warn of dangers.

"A 2013 Marshall University-led study found that double-trailer trucks have an 11 percent higher fatality rate than single-trailer trucks. This finding is consistent with findings made by USDOT in a 2000 study. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released a study last September entitled “Crash Risk Factors for Interstate Large Trucks in North Carolina.” This study concluded that “Having an out-of-service vehicle violation of any type was associated with a

362 percent increase in the risk of crashing.” According to the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) study published last April, double trailer trucks had the highest percentage of out of service violations of any other truck configuration. Double-trailer

configurations have 58 percent higher out-of-service violation rates than single-trailer trucks. According to its 2016 USDOT study, Double 33s would increase pavement damage by 1.8 percent to 2.7 percent, which translates to $1.2 to $1.8 billion in estimated pavement damage every year. Also, USDOT found that nearly 2,500 Interstate and other National

Highway System bridges would need to be strengthened or reinforced to handle the longer double-trailer trucks, costing taxpayers up to $1.1 billion."



Representatives from both sides say the discussion is still ongoing.

