New Sprouts grocery store to open soon

New Sprouts grocery store to open soon

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

 A new Sprouts grocery store will open in East Memphis sometime between July and September. 

The store will open its doors at the former Kroger location on Perkins and Poplar Avenue.

The store is currently under construction and working to give the store a facelift. 

Sprouts said the store will be 28,000 square feet. 

The company has not released hiring information at this time.

