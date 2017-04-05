New Sprouts grocery store to open soon

Fresh food could be headed to East Memphis. Sprouts Farmers Market filed a $2.5 million dollar permit, according to the Memphis Business Journal, to set up a new location in Memphis.

Fresh food could be headed to East Memphis. Sprouts Farmers Market filed a $2.5 million dollar permit, according to the Memphis Business Journal, to set up a new location in Memphis.

Also on WMCTV.COM

A new Sprouts grocery store will open in East Memphis sometime between July and September.

The store will open its doors at the former Kroger location on Perkins and Poplar Avenue.

The store is currently under construction and working to give the store a facelift.

Sprouts said the store will be 28,000 square feet.

The company has not released hiring information at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.