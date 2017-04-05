'Poll pads' to be tested during District 95 special election

An elected Tennessee state representative resigned his position just a month and a half after starting it.

Resignation of state representative could have high price tag for taxpayers

A special election for the vacant seat of Tennessee House of Representatives District 95 is coming up. But when you go vote, you might see a change - with a familiar look.

iPads are coming to the voting locations.

Poll workers will use what's call "Poll Pads" to check-in voters for this election.

The Shelby County Election Commission is testing out the equipment during this election before making a decision on if they will purchase the "poll pads."

Election Commission officials said using the poll pads could reduce the time it takes to check in a voter from 3-4 minutes to 45 seconds.

Early voting for the election begins Friday.

