Barricade situation on Doris Ave. ends nearly 4 hours later

The standoff between Memphis police and a man barricaded inside a Doris Avenue home has ended after almost four hours.

Our crew on the scene reports the man has walked out of the home in the 1300 block of Doris Avenue and is now in police custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Police responded to the area of Doris Avenue and Wilson Street on Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Officers say they spoke to the suspect through the window, but he initially refused to come out.

It is unclear what prompted the situation at this time.

It is believed that he is in the home alone. This is an ongoing situation.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more and will keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.