Police: Student attacks teacher after told to turn off music

Police say a Shelby County Schools student attacked a teacher on Wednesday, sending her to the hospital.

According to Memphis Police, the Sherwood Middle School teacher asked the student to leave class because she was listening to music during a test.

After asking the student multiple times, investigators say the student threw the teacher to the ground.

Shelby County Schools says the student was disciplined and that type of behavior is not tolerated.

Police also issued the girl a juvenile summons.



