Germantown School District votes in favor of future elementary school site

A meeting about a new school in Germantown will be held Wednesday night at Houston High School.

Meeting held to discuss location of new Germantown school

It's down to four finalists in the controversial search for the site of a new Germantown elementary school.

The four locations that could house Germantown's next school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

4 possible locations finalized for new Germantown school

The future of a Germantown Elementary School crossed its final hurdle on Wednesday.

The school board voted 5-0 on approving the site near Forest Hill Irene and Poplar Pike, as well as the $3.1 million price tag.

Superintendent Jason Manuel says an additional $2 million would be needed for site development.

While choosing the location became a hot debate, Manuel says it was ultimately the highest scoring site and is desperately needed to help overcrowding.



