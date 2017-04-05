Police: Woman calls police after her son was shot outside an apartment

A woman called police and told them her son had been shot, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police received the call at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

She said her son was shot in the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane. She told police the shooting happened while her son was outside the apartment complex.

The man was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.