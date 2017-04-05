TDOT closes portion of I-40 overnight

Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Canada Road overnight Wednesday.

There will be detours up and over Canada Road via the ramps so TDOT can place water lines under the bridge deck.

The closure is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 10 p.m. and end Thursday, April 6 at 3 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible during these times.

