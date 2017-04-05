Man walks away from hail of bullets with minor injury

A Memphis man is not letting defying death keep his spirits down after his car was riddled with bullets as he was driving.

The man was driving down Ole Getwell Road in the 1200 block when his car was sprayed with a hail of gunfire.

The victim, who only wanted to be called "Don," said his car was hit at least 10 times by bullets. Fortunately, he only got hit once with a bullet and that was in his hand.

But, the sad part is the man said it's not the first time things like this has happened.

"They did a bad job. They shot up 10 times," Don said. "This ain't the first time this has happened so I knew how to maneuver."

There is no word if an arrest has been made or any suspects in this case.

