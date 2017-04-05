Crime prevention meeting focuses on keeping youth on track

Crime prevention in Memphis is focused on getting people on the right track as early as possible.

Experts on youth mental health continued their efforts to build bridges with the city's top leaders when it comes to keeping youth on the right track.

City officials are working to lower the startling statistics.



"People are learning about this and looking for ways to resolve the problem,” said Dr. Altha Stewart, executive director of Just Care Family Network.

Dr. Stewart, an expert in minority issues in mental health, met with the Crime Prevention and Intervention Task Force on Wednesday.

The focus of the meeting was studying how traumatic childhood events lead children to incarceration.

She says science proves that people who are incarcerated overwhelmingly reported trauma from childhood. It's an issue Memphis Police officials were also on hand to hear about.



Meetings like these have been taking place since the beginning of the year.

The Crime Prevention and Intervention Task Force is headed up by District 4 Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen. The group is looking to keep Memphis' youth on the right track.

Dr. Stewart said there are ways you can help.



"Being a support to a family where a child is struggling, becoming a mentor working in after school programs," Dr. Stewart said. "The most important thing that these children can get is a caring nurturing adult stable presence in their life."

