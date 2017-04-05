A look inside the home of Elvis' doctor that's now on the market

It could be one of the hottest homes on the Memphis market.

Realtors opened the doors to WMC Action News 5 and allowed our camera inside the home that was once owned by Elvis' doctor George Nichopoulos, known as Doctor Nick.

Dr. Nick died last year.

The King of Rock-N-Roll helped design the home himself, which realtors said was top of the line in terms of technology and luxuries in the mid-70s.

The six-bedroom home includes an indoor racquetball court and is listed for $549,000.

