Vigil held to remember 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Loved ones of an 18-year-old University of Memphis student came together Wednesday night to pay tribute to the teen who was tragically killed last weekend.

Chelsea Williams died from injuries she suffered when she was hit in front of a fire station on Winchester Road near Kirby Parkway by a vehicle that police said left the scene.

Williams' friends and family held a vigil while they still have lingering questions about the circumstances surrounding her death - such as the claim that she was ill and all of a sudden ran into the road.

"We just want answers, because Chelsea was such a wonderful person, so full of life and she was a very organized person, so we just can't understand what happened," cousin Mattie Jeffries said.

The only description of the car is that it may have been a black sedan.

