Police identify body found in DeSoto County pond - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police identify body found in DeSoto County pond

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Pond where the body was found (Source: WMC Action News 5) Pond where the body was found (Source: WMC Action News 5)
The house nearby (Source: WMC Action News 5) The house nearby (Source: WMC Action News 5)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

Investigators have identified the body that was discovered in DeSoto County this week as Willie Brown of Memphis, Tennessee. Brown had been reported missing to the Memphis Police Department by his family in late March. 

DeSoto County’s coroner said Brown's body will be taken to Jackson on Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Brown was found near Walls, Mississippi along Goodman Road near Highway 61. 

Aaron Springer, a plumber for Service Pro out of Horn Lake, made the gruesome discovery Tuesday morning while working at the home located off Goodman Rural West.

“Me and my partner noticed something down in the water and we got to looking down in the water and it was a body,” Springer said. “Something like that, you don't normally see.”

He says he was pulling up the winding driveway when he glanced over and saw the body next to the bank.

The plumbers immediately called police.

The home was sold about a month ago, and the new owner is in the process of renovating the house.

Contractors have been coming and going, sometimes taking a break out by the lake.

“I seen some guys fishing down there the first day I came out there but it wasn't the same guy,” Springer said.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says Brown's body had been in the water approximately 12 days. 

After investigators arrived, the plumbers saw them pull the man's body from the lake. They say he was wearing white Nike Air Force One shoes, blue jeans, and no shirt.

The DeSoto County Coroner says the body has been sent to Jackson, Mississippi for an autopsy and identification.

Authorities will not say if they suspect foul play.

Springer said he believes it was some kind of accident.

“It's really bad you know to see something like that,” Springer said.

We are waiting on a ruling from the medical examiner.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly