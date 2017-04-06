Police identify body found in DeSoto County pond

Investigators have identified the body that was discovered in DeSoto County this week as Willie Brown of Memphis, Tennessee. Brown had been reported missing to the Memphis Police Department by his family in late March.

DeSoto County’s coroner said Brown's body will be taken to Jackson on Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Brown was found near Walls, Mississippi along Goodman Road near Highway 61.

Aaron Springer, a plumber for Service Pro out of Horn Lake, made the gruesome discovery Tuesday morning while working at the home located off Goodman Rural West.

“Me and my partner noticed something down in the water and we got to looking down in the water and it was a body,” Springer said. “Something like that, you don't normally see.”



He says he was pulling up the winding driveway when he glanced over and saw the body next to the bank.



The plumbers immediately called police.



The home was sold about a month ago, and the new owner is in the process of renovating the house.

Contractors have been coming and going, sometimes taking a break out by the lake.



“I seen some guys fishing down there the first day I came out there but it wasn't the same guy,” Springer said.



The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says Brown's body had been in the water approximately 12 days.

After investigators arrived, the plumbers saw them pull the man's body from the lake. They say he was wearing white Nike Air Force One shoes, blue jeans, and no shirt.



The DeSoto County Coroner says the body has been sent to Jackson, Mississippi for an autopsy and identification.



Authorities will not say if they suspect foul play.



Springer said he believes it was some kind of accident.

“It's really bad you know to see something like that,” Springer said.

We are waiting on a ruling from the medical examiner.

