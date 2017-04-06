Martin Lawrence gets engaged

Comedian Martin Lawrence asked longtime girlfriend Roberta Moradfar to be his wife---she said "Yes!"

According to Moradfar's Instagram page, Lawrence asked for her hand in marriage on March 31, 2017.

Her post read:

And I said "YES!" 3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #MR #ILoveHim #IconicJewels

No word on a wedding date.

This is Lawrence's third marriage.

