Union University to honor Mid-Southerner with Hall of Fame distinction

(Source: Otis Griffin) (Source: Otis Griffin)
JACKSON, TN (WMC) -

Once a year, Union University nominates and inducts one person into its Sports Hall of Fame. Next month, Mid-South native Otis Griffin will honored with the hall of fame distinction.

Griffin was an outstanding basketball player for Bolton High School in the 50s, grew up in Rosemark, Tennessee, and went on to break basketball records for Union University. Griffin then went on to play with the Akron Goodyear Wingfoots in the National Industrial Basketball League. It was considered a semi-professional basketball league at the time.

His roommate was former NBA player and coach Larry Brown. Otis Griffin retired from Goodyear after 30 years and currently lives in Milington with his wife Glenda. He strongly supports Al Chymia Shrine and the Transportation Club, which drives children that have been burned and/or crippled to the various children's hospitals at no cost to the child or family.

The induction ceremony is set for May 12. 

