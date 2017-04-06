11-year-old found after going missing while playing basketball

Memphis Police Department located the 11-year-old boy that went missing while he was playing basketball Wednesday.

Levontae Dye disappeared around 9 p.m. from the corner of Ashwood Street and Forest Brook Drive in Parkway Village.

Investigators found him around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

