Marianna teen, adult charged with murder, attempted coverup - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Marianna teen, adult charged with murder, attempted coverup

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Marianna, AR (WMC) -

A man and a teen were arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old in Marianna, Arkansas.

Marianna Police Department said Marshal Turner was found shot and killed on the floor of an apartment on California Street on Friday, March 31.

Police were told Turner had killed himself, but detectives quickly found evidence that pointed away from the shooting being a suicide.

Matayo Artist, 20, lives at the residence and was taken into custody, along with a 17-year-old that police are not identifying, who said he was there when the shooting occurred.

When talking to police, Artist and the teen both told police that the other shot Turner.

Police said the two worked together to remove the gun that shot and killed Turner from the home and tried to fabricate the suicide story.

Artist and the teen have both been charged with capitol murder, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension.

Both were denied bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

