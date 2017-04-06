99% of MPD officers trained to use body cameras - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

99% of MPD officers trained to use body cameras

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jerry Askin
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Ninety-nine percent of Memphis police officers have been trained to use body cameras.

Newly-released statistics from Memphis Police Department show 1,383 of the 1,391 eligible officers, including lieutenants, have been trained to use the body cameras.

MPD notes that many of the eight remaining officers are sick or on military leave.

So far, MPD has received 370 complaints regarding body cameras from their officers, which averages to two complaints per day.

"Overall, we are very pleased with our progress related to our body worn cameras. Officers welcome it, and this program has been very successful thus far," MPD Director Michael Rallings said. "With any technology, issues will arise; however, as you can see by our numbers, our complaints have been minimal compared to the amount of video footage that is collected by MPD".

The most common complaint among officers is the cameras losing the Wi-Fi link to the officer’s issued phones. MPD notes this does not impact the camera’s ability to record.

"We think it's a good thing," Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams said. "If, in fact, there have been violations by officers then it's caught."

MPD said it replaces any faulty body cameras within 24 hours.

Memphis residents said they want accuracy when it comes to the body cameras.

"It needs to be accurate so everybody can see what's going on," resident Regina Atkins said. 

For the most part, the documents WMC Action News 5 uncovered show that the body cameras have been accurate.

"I think it's kind of good that we got police with a camera," Memphian Monterrio Conway said.

Mike Williams said he is impressed the body cameras have been working so well and he understands the importance of them.

"It normally de-escalates a lot of the intense situations that may be occurring," Williams said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly