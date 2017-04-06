99% of MPD officers trained to use body cameras

Ninety-nine percent of Memphis police officers have been trained to use body cameras.

Newly-released statistics from Memphis Police Department show 1,383 of the 1,391 eligible officers, including lieutenants, have been trained to use the body cameras.

MPD notes that many of the eight remaining officers are sick or on military leave.

So far, MPD has received 370 complaints regarding body cameras from their officers, which averages to two complaints per day.

"Overall, we are very pleased with our progress related to our body worn cameras. Officers welcome it, and this program has been very successful thus far," MPD Director Michael Rallings said. "With any technology, issues will arise; however, as you can see by our numbers, our complaints have been minimal compared to the amount of video footage that is collected by MPD".

The most common complaint among officers is the cameras losing the Wi-Fi link to the officer’s issued phones. MPD notes this does not impact the camera’s ability to record.

"We think it's a good thing," Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams said. "If, in fact, there have been violations by officers then it's caught."

MPD said it replaces any faulty body cameras within 24 hours.

Memphis residents said they want accuracy when it comes to the body cameras.

"It needs to be accurate so everybody can see what's going on," resident Regina Atkins said.

For the most part, the documents WMC Action News 5 uncovered show that the body cameras have been accurate.

"I think it's kind of good that we got police with a camera," Memphian Monterrio Conway said.

Mike Williams said he is impressed the body cameras have been working so well and he understands the importance of them.

"It normally de-escalates a lot of the intense situations that may be occurring," Williams said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.