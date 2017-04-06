Professional baseball team to play in Millington starting 2018 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Professional baseball team to play in Millington starting 2018

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A new professional baseball team will call Millington their home.

The team will play in the National Urban Professional Baseball League and play their home games at USA Stadium.

The league will open in spring 2018 and is open to all players 17 or older who have completed or will be completing high school.

The league offers an eight-week fall league in Arizona from September to October.

Tryouts for the team start in May 2017.

The league is designed to honor the history of African American baseball players, but that will not limit who can try out for the team.

The league will run a 90 game schedule from May through August (including playoffs) with a 24 player roster.

If you are interested in trying out, you can click here or call (773) 517-2175.

