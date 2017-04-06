Memphis Zoo releases pictures of baby giraffe

As the world waits for April the Giraffe to give birth live online, those of us in Memphis scoff at the hysteria, because we are old pros at Giraffe births.

Memphis Zoo has given us a first look at their newest baby giraffe.

Bogey was born on April 3 around noon while his mother Akili was on exhibit.

Infant giraffes stand about six feet tall when born and weight over 100 pounds. They can grow to between 15 and 17 feet tall. Females weigh around 2,500 pounds, while males weight around 3,000 pounds.

Zookeepers said Akili, 7, did not provide appropriate maternal behavior, which is not completely uncommon for first-time giraffe mothers. Because of this, zookeepers will hand-raise the baby giraffe.

“Our staff is hard at work, hand-raising our new little guy,” Matt Thompson, Director of Animal Programs said. “Our team has worked tirelessly around the clock to give him the best care available, and he’s already made great strides. We hope to have him on exhibit in the coming weeks.”

Bogey is at least the fourth giraffe birth zoo patrons have seen since 2008. Since 2006, a new giraffe has been born at Memphis Zoo every year.

Bogey raises the total of giraffes in Memphis to eight.

Bogey is not yet on exhibit.

