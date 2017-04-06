Sheffield High School teacher dies

A teacher at a Shelby County Schools high school died Thursday morning.

The teacher worked at Sheffield High school and reportedly died from a medical condition.

Shelby County Schools released a statement expressing their condolences for the teacher's family.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Sheffield High School teacher, who passed away this morning. Grief counselors are available on campus to assist students, teachers and staff during this difficult time. We join the Sheffield High School family in mourning the loss. We also extend our sincere condolences to the family.