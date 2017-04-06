Police: Woman shoots, kills co-worker after being fired

A woman is behind bars after reportedly getting angry and shooting a former co-worker Thursday morning.

According to police, Shurnue Bratton was recently fired from her job at the law office of Casey, Simmons and Bryant, PLLC, located in the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street.

Police said Bratton went into the law office Thursday and shot Betsy Raines, 60. Raines was rushed to the hospital but later died. After shooting Raines, police said Bratton stole her car. The car was later discovered abandoned on the parking lot of a downtown Jackson business.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. Thursday and police stopped Bratton walking on E. Main Street at approximately 11:15 a.m. and took her into custody.

