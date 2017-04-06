17-year-old killed after shooting on Crump Road

A 17-year-old was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting likely happened in the area of Crump Road and East Raines Road.

We spoke with a friend of the victim over the phone, who told us the victim was a junior at Kirby High School.

The victim was driven to St. Francis Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

