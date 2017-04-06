East High School to get STEM upgrade

East High School is getting an upgrade that will turn the school into a T-STEM school.

T-STEM schools have classes that focus students on career paths related to transportation, science, technology, engineering, and math.

When the 2017-2018 school year begins, between 100-125 students will be able to take STEM courses.

The courses include career paths related to distribution and logistics or aviation.

"We think that this will in turn make them excited about some of the things that are going on here in Memphis that they perhaps were not aware of," principal Lisch Brooks said.

The students will be able to take classes in a state-of-the-art lab, and they'll get hands on experience in addition to theoretical learning specifically designed toward a career goal.

"I think it's really cool to see what's going to happen, and what we'll be able to do here," student Wyatt Charles said.

The construction and classes are being made possible thanks to business cooperation between University of Memphis and Shelby County Schools.

