FedEx founder speaks to U of M students about technology, robots

The University of Memphis played host to shipping giant Fred Smith on Wednesday.

Smith, the founder of FedEx, talked to students about technology and how that could impact the way they order and receive shipments.

"The day is coming when you'll be able to initiate a FedEx shipment by talking to your digital personal assistant," Smith told students.

He also said FedEx is reviewing self-driving technology of all types--specifically for heavy, long-haul trucks.

Plus, it's not just humans who are working to ensure customers get their packages. Smith told students robots are already being used on the FedEx campus to deliver parts.

Some of the other topics of conversation were March Madness and iPhones.

Read Smith's entire speech below:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.