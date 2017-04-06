ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: "drop-dead" collection agency letter

I've shared this one for years, but every so often people still ask me how to get a nagging collection agency off their backs when they don't owe the debt in question.

This "drop dead" letter below should do the trick. It has to. It's the law.

Under federal law, the agency cannot contact you anymore if you send them this letter and you don't owe the debt. If the agency does continue to harass you, it will be subject to civil action and penalties. Make sure you send it CERTIFIED MAIL, RETURN RECEIPT REQUESTED, and remember, it only works if you truly do not owe the debt.

Just fill in the blanks!

(DATE)

(NAME OF AGENCY)

(ADDRESS OF AGENCY)

(CITY, STATE, ZIP CODE)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), 15 U.S.C. § 1692 et seq., this letter serves notice that you CEASE & DESIST any further contact with me in regards to the billing of (ACCOUNT NUMBER).

I do not owe the debt in connection with that account. Let it be understood that any further contact from you regarding this account will result in legal action.

Sincerely,



(YOUR NAME … INCLUDE SIGNATURE ABOVE)

Remember, this letter only holds weight if you truly do not owe the debt. So you best be sure the collection agency is making a mistake.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.