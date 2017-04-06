Investigators mum on case of 3-month-old with 'horrific' injurie - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Investigators mum on case of 3-month-old with 'horrific' injuries

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A baby is fighting against all odds after the child was found with broken bones and super glue around his mouth.

The 3-month-old boy is at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with what investigators describe as horrific injuries. At the same time, investigators in Kennett, Missouri, are trying to determine how the baby got the severe injuries that landed him in the hospital.

Investigators were seen with another woman leaving Le Bonheur and going to 201 Poplar, where they remained for several hours. 

Kennett police officers released a statement Thursday that only said their criminal investigations unit was looking into the case. 

"At this point, rumors and speculations are already hindering the investigation. Therefore, investigators are encouraging anyone with credible information to contact Kennett police."

According to Blytheville Police Department, the child had numerous broken bones, a fractured skull, bruises, and what appeared to be super glue around his mouth. Investigators said the mother's sister checked on the child and found him with a juvenile baby sitter. She saw the injuries and took the baby to a hospital in Blytheville.

Le Bonheur said it would not release the condition of the child, saying it is a "no publicity" case because of the investigation.

