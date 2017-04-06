Local songwriters help ensure success for Made In Memphis Entert - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Local songwriters help ensure success for Made In Memphis Entertainment

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Denarious Holmes (Source: WMC Action News 5) Denarious Holmes (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Jeremy O'Brien (Source: WMC Action News 5) Jeremy O'Brien (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It takes a lot of hard work to build a successful record label, but one thing that can make the work easier is something Made In Memphis Entertainment has in spades.

Songwriters are indispensable, and Made In Memphis Entertainment has a legion of talent and driven songwriters.

Denarious Holmes is just one example. He originally wrote hip-hop lyrics, but Stax legend David Porter found him and taught him the science of songwriting.

"Holmes is a young writer who I believe is the next Burt Bacharach-Hal David all rolled into one," Porter said.

Porter launched the new record label April 3, and he's stacked the label with Memphis-made talent.

Holmes said he has a medical condition that he thinks actually makes him a better songwriter.

"Having Cerebral Palsy allowed me to watch a lot of things from afar," Holmes said. "It made me have a tough skin and also made me empathetic, which helps my writing."

Holmes is far from the only talented songwriter working for Made In Memphis Entertainment. He's not even the only one who cites medical complications as being part of what has helped him be great.

"I used to sing for all the nurses as a kid and break out of where I was supposed to be and run and sing in the cafeterias," songwriter Jeremy O'Brien said.

O'Brien was a patient at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital when he was younger. He's now an accomplished songwriter, background singer, drummer, talent scout, and artist developer.

"He's a great writer; he's a great singer; he's a great artist, and he's going to be a great asset to this company," Porter said.

