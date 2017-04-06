GO BIG: Tamia wants to be a dancer

If you're looking for a way to positively impact a child and improve the Mid-South community at the same time, we have just the answer.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is in search of mentors.

Tamia Jones, 7, is looking for a mentor and there's no question what she wants to be.



"A dancer,” Tamia said.



She also has brainy pursuits.



"Math, I like to do math," Tamia said.



You won't be at a loss for what to do spending time with Tamia.



"Go bowling, get ice cream, get nails done, go over to my auntie's house, go to the pool, and go to parties,” Tamia said.



The second grader also has a healthy social calendar.



"Sit with my grandmother and talk and eat and play with my friends, go over my friends' house,” Tamia said.



And she's never at a loss for words.



Big Brother Big Sisters is always looking for men and women to mentor children.

Once you're matched with your Little, Big Brothers Big Sisters will match you with a support specialist to help guide you through the process any time you're unsure about what to do or how to handle a situation.

Tamia hopes you will find it in your heart to be her Big Sister.



"So I can hang out with her, and she can take me places and I can do things with her,” Tamia said. “I can tell her when something is wrong."

If there is room in your heart and time on your schedule to go big for Jones, get connected to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South by clicking here. There are more than 100 children waiting for a chance to have a mentor and a friend. If you don't have time to be a mentor, you can always help by donating.

