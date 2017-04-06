Trump: Syria 'violated convention' with chemical attack, US launches missiles

The United States fired missiles at Syria on Thursday night.

According to NBC, the US military fired 59 cruise missiles on the Syrian base where the chemical attack was launched on civilians, including women and children.

CLICK HERE: To watch the missiles being launched from military vessels

The Tomahawk missiles were launched from ships in the Mediterranean.

President Donald Trump said he launched the missile strikes as a direct result of Tuesday's chemical attack in Syria.

"On Tuesday, dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians, using a deadly nerve agent," Trump said. "Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It is a slow and brutal death for so many, even beautiful babies."

Trump said those things should never happen.

"No child of God should ever suffer such horror," Trump said.

CLICK HERE: To watch remarks by President Donald Trump

He said the missile attacks were launched because Syria violated the Chemical Weapons Convention with the chemical attack.

"Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to end the bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types," Trump said.

The president said the missile response was to ensure national security for the United States.

"It is in this vital, national security interest of the United States, to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," Trump said. "Years of previous attempts at changing Assad's behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically."

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement in response to the missile strike.

“The U.S. and world community stood by as Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad brutally tortured and murdered more than 500,000 of his own people, and I applaud President Trump for taking decisive action following the latest chemical weapons attack. It is critical that Assad knows he will no longer enjoy impunity for his horrific crimes against his own citizens, and this proportional step was appropriate. As we move forward, it will be important for the administration to engage with Congress and clearly communicate its full strategy to the American people."

