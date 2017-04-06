Victims of triple shooting found in 2 different locations

Two people are on the run after police said they shot three people just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Cleaborn Street. Police said when officers responded, they found two victims in that area. The third victim was located in the 400 block of Lauderdale Street.

Two of the victims are listed in non-critical condition. The other victim is in critical condition.

The two suspects were seen running from the scene on Lauderdale towards Mississippi Boulevard.

There are only vague descriptions of the suspects at this time.

