Panel discusses black-on-black crime - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Panel discusses black-on-black crime

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An esteemed panel in the Bluff City tackled a sensitive community topic on Thursday: black-on-black crime. 

The six panelists at the forum at LeMoyne-Owen College were made up of representatives from the criminal justice system, the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, professors and many more.

The group says the topic was much more than crime directed at any particular race. It was about the socioeconomic impact of such crime, why it happens and how the Memphis community can take direct action to help stem any increase in crime.

“What we want to do is empower people with information so each block, if we go block by block, people come up with solutions for how they come up with these things and the planning they want to do for how they want to reduce juvenile crime,” said Altha Stewart, President-elect of American Psychiatric Association.

“It is the beginning to giving the community the knowledge,” said Gerald Greene, LeMoyne Owen College Coordinator. “Of course they know what happens, but why does it happen? What can we do to prevent it?”

The forum was specifically scheduled to coincide with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

