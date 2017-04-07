Junior college guard commits to Memphis

Kareem Brewton, a 6'3" junior college combo guard from Eastern Florida State, announced he has committed to the University of Memphis.

Officially a Memphis Tiger??????

I just want to thank all the coaches that recruited me. And my family for everything they have done for me. pic.twitter.com/qzSQZSXnMK — Kareem Brewton (@_bvcketz) April 7, 2017

Brewton is rated number 22 on the Juco list.

He averaged almost 15 points and 5 rebounds per game with Eastern Florida.

The Tigers are expecting several more Juco commitments this weekend.

