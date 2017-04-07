Conley expected to play vs Knicks

The Memphis Grizzlies released their initial injury report for Friday night's game against the Knicks at FedExForum.

And guess who's NOT on it--just about everybody, including starting point guard Mike Conley, who missed Wednesday night's game with a right eye that's almost swollen shut.

Fortunately, it's not the same side of the face he fractured going into the playoffs two years ago.

Conley is recovering from and accidental head butting with the Spurs Kawhi Leonard late in the game at San Antonio.

Mike's recuperative powers are unparalleled, because he was a bloody mess after that hit.

You'll recall he wore a protective Mask in the 2015 postseason against Golden State..

Don't be surprised if you see it again.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.