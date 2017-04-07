Man shot inside home in Hollywood area

Broken windows at the front of the home where the man was shot (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A man is in critical condition after being shot inside his home in the Hollywood area.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:30 Friday morning on North Merton Street.

The victim told police he heard a knock on his door when his cell phone rang. Once he picked up his phone, shots rang out, striking him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.