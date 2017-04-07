TDOT closes I-40 Canada Road ramp for reconstruction - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

TDOT closes I-40 Canada Road ramp for reconstruction

MEMPHIS, TN

Tennessee Department Of Transportation has closed the Interstate 40 WB exit ramp at Canada Road for permanent ramp reconstruction. The closure is expected to last until May 9, 2017, at 10 a.m.

Commuters can use Highway 385 to Highway 64 and travel northbound or southbound on Canada Road.

The speed limit on interstate 40 in the construction zone has been reduced to 55 MPH and will be through the life of the project that's expected to be completed May 31, 2017.

When traveling in construction zones, stay alert, slow down, and move over, if possible. 

