Pollen levels high this weekend

By Spencer Denton, Meteorologist
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It’s that time of the year again where the pollen cranks up and right now, the main issue is tree pollen.

I even noticed a lot of pollen grains piled up on the side of the roads across the Mid-South. It’s in the high category and the primary pollen is oak, birch, and willow.

If you are an allergy sufferer, you may want to limit outdoor activity, especially heading into the weekend. The pollen count will be in the high category through Sunday. So if you have plans to work out in the yard, take the necessary precautions to keep pollen out of your nose and eyes.

The good news is that weather will be fantastic for outdoor activities with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s!

