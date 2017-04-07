Woman says window was shot out as she drove down Airways

A woman said her window was shot out while she drove down Airways Boulevard.

The woman called police just after 8 a.m. Friday after she pulled over to investigate what she said was a gunshot while driving near Ketchum Road.

Her car's window was shattered by the impact.

"It was very scary. Oh my goodness," the driver said.

The driver didn't want to be identified, but said out of nowhere she heard a loud "boom."

"It was the loudest sound I've ever heard. It was like my ear drum and everything was impacted," the driver said.

She wasn't hurt, but believes the window of her Ford 150 truck was shot out.

"I looked to my right, and I could see my glass just shattering," she said.

The damage was on the passenger-side window. She said she was in the far right lane of traffic when it happened.

The driver said she was shaken up, but she managed to pull into a Church's Chicken parking lot and call police. She said right before the incident happened, she passed a group of kids standing at a bus stop. She said she doesn't think the kids threw anything at her vehicle; she believes they opened fire on her vehicle.

"I just think that the velocity and the force it would take and the sound I heard, the impact--I just couldn't believe it was a rock," the driver said.

It's unclear if the woman was targeted, but she said she's not taking any chances and wants other drivers to stay safe.

"Even though it may seem like a simple incident, a simple event for me could be a trend that's happening, and if we don't report it then we'll never know," she said. "It could save someone's life."

Police are investigating to confirm if the damage was from a bullet and where it may have come from.

