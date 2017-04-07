5 Great Things: Cheering St. Jude, Memphis record label, baby hippo

This has been quite an inspirational week across the Mid-South...and here are just five of the great things that happened.

Cheerleaders inspire at St. Jude

Cheerleaders from across the Mid-South spent time at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The cheerleaders encouraged St. Jude patients with some cheer routines and even spent time decorating cookies with the patients. The event was part of Team Up For St. Jude Spirited By Varsity. The top 10 fundraising squads were allowed to be part of the event.

Made in Memphis

Stax Music Legend David Porter launched his own Memphis-based record label, Made in Memphis Entertainment, featuring Memphis singers, songwriters, and engineers. The "Soul Man" songwriter's state-of-the-art facility has dozens of songs cataloged and said the label's vision is to bring back (that old) music worth sampling with a sound that's here and now.

MLK50

Memphis began a year-long commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr ahead of the 50th anniversary of his death in Memphis at the Lorraine Motel on April 4th, 1968. The MLK50 Commemoration (led by the National Civil Rights Museum) will celebrate the life and legacy of MLK, honoring the civil rights icon and striving to further his legacy of service and positive change.

STEM at UofM

Thanks to a special gr ant from the Tennessee Board of Regents, the University of Memphis will offer a two-week residential summer session (called STEM Academy) to Shelby County Schools students. STEM Academy runs June 4-16. Students accepted into the program will be exposed to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. The goal of the gr ant is to inspire high school students to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Baby hippo

Memphis Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby hippopotamus! The baby is the first offspring of Binti and Uzazi, and she's the first hippo born at Memphis Zoo since Splish and Splash were born on Christmas in 1988. Back in 2016, zookeepers said they were hopeful the opening of Zambezi River Hippo Camp would help reinvigorate hippo breeding at the zoo. Binti's baby will be named April 14, and you can help select the baby's name. The possible names are Venus (in honor of the Memphis Zoo's first female hippo), Cleo (short for Cleopatra, Queen of the Nile), Winnie (happiness), Zuri (beautiful),

and Asha (lively woman.)

