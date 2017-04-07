5 Great Things: Cheering St. Jude, Memphis record label, baby hi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5 Great Things: Cheering St. Jude, Memphis record label, baby hippo

(Source: Memphis Zoo) (Source: Memphis Zoo)
(WMC) -

This has been quite an inspirational week across the Mid-South...and here are just five of the great things that happened.

Cheerleaders inspire at St. Jude

Cheerleaders from across the Mid-South spent time at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The cheerleaders encouraged St. Jude patients with some cheer routines and even spent time decorating cookies with the patients. The event was part of Team Up For St. Jude Spirited By Varsity. The top 10 fundraising squads were allowed to be part of the event.

Made in Memphis

Stax Music Legend David Porter launched his own Memphis-based record label, Made in Memphis Entertainment, featuring Memphis singers, songwriters, and engineers. The "Soul Man" songwriter's state-of-the-art facility has dozens of songs cataloged and said the label's vision is to bring back (that old) music worth sampling with a sound that's here and now.

MLK50

Memphis began a year-long commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr ahead of the 50th anniversary of his death in Memphis at the Lorraine Motel on April 4th, 1968. The MLK50 Commemoration (led by the National Civil Rights Museum) will celebrate the life and legacy of MLK, honoring the civil rights icon and striving to further his legacy of service and positive change.

STEM at UofM

Thanks to a special grant from the Tennessee Board of Regents, the University of Memphis will offer a two-week residential summer session (called STEM Academy) to Shelby County Schools students. STEM Academy runs June 4-16. Students accepted into the program will be exposed to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. The goal of the grant is to inspire high school students to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Baby hippo

Memphis Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby hippopotamus! The baby is the first offspring of Binti and Uzazi, and she's the first hippo born at Memphis Zoo since Splish and Splash were born on Christmas in 1988. Back in 2016, zookeepers said they were hopeful the opening of Zambezi River Hippo Camp would help reinvigorate hippo breeding at the zoo. Binti's baby will be named April 14, and you can help select the baby's name. The possible names are Venus (in honor of the Memphis Zoo's first female hippo), Cleo (short for Cleopatra, Queen of the Nile), Winnie (happiness), Zuri (beautiful),
and Asha (lively woman.)

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly