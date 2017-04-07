Man found dead on front steps after reported shooting

Blytheville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the front steps of a home.

Officers said they were called to West Rose Street where a shooting was reported around midnight Friday.

There, officers found a body slumped over the front steps of the house with a chest injury.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Delvin Meadows.

A witness said they heard gun shots before seeing Meadows on the front step.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

