Mid-South Culinary students compete in Chattanooga

Culinary students from across the state of Tennessee, including from right here in the Mid-South, will represent their schools in the SkillsUSA State Culinary Competition at the Virginia College campus in Chattanooga. Mid-South schools competing include Kingsbury Career Technology Center, Southwest Career and Technology Center, and Hamilton High School.

The competition allows students to showcase skills the learned in the classroom. The competition is split in two categories with the Culinary Arts Competition taking place Monday, April 10, from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The Commercial Baking Competition is set for Tuesday, April 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students will be evaluated by a panel of judges during each portion of the competition, and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony following the competition. The winners of the Culinary and Commercial Baking categories will represent the State of Tennessee at the SkillsUSA Nationals in Louisville, Ky., and will also receive a scholarship to Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College. Good luck and happy cooking!

