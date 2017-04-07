Durham providing CDL training for MPD

Durham School Services is teaming with Memphis Police Department to help officers train to earn their commercial driver’s license.

Durham offers CDL training of officers that includes behind-the-wheel training for two weeks, including pre-trip inspections and basic control and driving skills.

“We appreciate Durham’s partnership and their commitment to providing quality CDL training for our officers,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hardy for Memphis Police Department. “The team does an outstanding job. Our officers earn a new skill set and the community is safer for it.”

Durham provides bus services for Shelby County Schools.

