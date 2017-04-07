MEM maps out five-year plan for improvement

Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) mapped out nine areas it hopes to improve upon at Memphis International Airport in the next five years.

Those nine areas are:

Physical/Terminal

Environment

Properties/Cargo

Airfield

Communications and Reputation

Air Service

Business Model/Finance

Human Capital Management

General Aviation

Each area includes a one, three, or five year goal.

“While not all-inclusive, this Strategic Overview identifies broad goals spanning the major areas of our extensive and far-reaching business,” MSCAA president and CEO Scott A. Brockman said. “As a ‘living’ document, the plan is regularly reviewed and updated as necessary to recognize tactical achievements, new opportunities, challenges and goals.”

This is the first new Strategic Overview that has been released since December 2015. Several goals from that plan were completed (creation of interactive flight guide, launch of a new website, frequent parker program, etc.), while others are still ongoing.

Ongoing plans for improvement include: More non-stop west coast destinations by the end of 2018, more details on concourse modernization plan, and construction of de-icing pads to be completed by 2020.

To read more on the new strategic overview, click here.

