Babalu set to open 6th location

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A popular southern restaurant chain is nearing another grand opening.

Babalu is a wildly popular tacos and tapas restaurant that started in Jackson, Mississippi. The chain has five locations, including one in Midtown Memphis.

Soon a sixth Babalu location will open in East Memphis.

The restaurant is slated to open Monday, April 17.

The new restaurant is 5,000 square feet with an indoor capacity of 160 people, plus an outdoor area that can seat around 40 people. It is located at 6450 Poplar Avenue, Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38119.

The East Memphis location will also feature a reservation-only table where guests will be able to watch the kitchen and interact with the chefs.

