TBI, Tipton Co. authorities offering reward in 1986 homicide case

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tipton County Sheriff’s Office are offering a reward to bring justice to those responsible for a 1986 homicide in Drummonds.

On November 26, 1986, 24-year-old John Curtis Rann went missing. Authorities discovered his vehicle abandoned the same night on Ray Bluff Road in Drummonds.

On December 5, 1986, authorities found Rann dead from several gunshot wounds on Black Springs Hill Road.

Over the years the two agencies, with the support and assistance of the Office of the 25th District Attorney General, have pursued all possible leads.

However, they still have not found the individual(s) responsible for the crime.

Now, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office has offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators in this ongoing case should contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

