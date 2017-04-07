College coordinates with first responders for safety drill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

College coordinates with first responders for safety drill

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

First responders filled a Mid-South Community college Friday afternoon to help prepare students for the worst-case-scenario. 

Parts of Southwest Community College Union Campus were flooded with first responders Friday.

“Well, we have an ‘active shooter situation’ going on right now,” said Southwest Community College President Tracy Hall.

But there's no cause for alarm – it's all a highly-organized drill.

Hall, along with senior staff and some students, are applying safety procedures they've learned in training sessions to use in real life.

“There used to be a time when colleges only had to focus on faculty and books, but now we do have to focus on situations that may endanger the lives of our faculty, our staff, and our students,” Hall said.

College police director L. Angela Webb says she organized this event to focus on preparing for potential dangers.

“We need to be prepared just in case, if we're not proactive that makes us becoming reactive...and typically reaction is not the best option,” Webb said.

Webb says that means knowing safety drills like securing a classroom and cutting off lights and shutting windows.

Numerous law enforcement personnel – including Memphis police officers, campus police, Memphis firefighters and paramedics, and members of the tactical unit – all worked with the college to provide a realistic environment.

Hall said seeing these resources here shows safety is a team effort.

“If it does happen we need to be with one voice,” Hall said.

